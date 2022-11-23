Video shows wanted suspect steal man's car at gunpoint outside Montrose Voodoo Doughnuts

"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," the wanted man can be heard demanding in surveillance video of the aggravated robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of robbing two people of their car at gunpoint outside a Montrose donut shop.

The aggravated robbery happened on Nov. 10, but police released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

A man and a woman were leaving the Voodoo Doughnut in the 1200 block of Westheimer around 2 a.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun, according to HPD.

Video shows the suspect appear as the man closed the passenger door of his car and walked around the vehicle.

That's when the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the man and demanding his car keys.

The victim complied and gave the man his keys. Video then shows the victim open the passenger door of his car to get the woman he was with out.

The suspect demanded that both victims get on the ground before he got into the driver's seat and fled the scene.

"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," he commanded to both victims.

Investigators found the stolen car a short while later at an apartment complex located at 12603 Woodforest, HPD said. The suspect was nowhere to be found.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build. He was wearing black pants at the time of the robbery, according to HPD.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.