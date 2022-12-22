What to do if your power goes out, CenterPoint's plan to monitor outages amid freezing temperatures

Arctic blast leaving you in the dark? Here is how to check if your area is affected by a power outage and how you can report it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the arctic blast on our radars, pipes bursting and plants dying aren't the only things we are bracing for.

Power outages remain at the forefront of concerns after the deadly winter freeze of 2021 and still resonate with many southeast Texans.

However, CenterPoint said it's ready to restore service should there be any power outages. But also say Houstonians should prepare if there are extensive damages to their systems.

As the energy company works to keep our electricity running, you can find power outage updates in your area on its outage tracker. At the time this ABC13 story was published, the tracker showed there were about 9,000 customers impacted by the blast.

If you need to report an outage, the company file it with the company on their website.

If your home or business isn't in the CenterPoint Energy district, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) has a map of other energy company's boundaries in the state.

The company asks that you call 911 if you have an emergency and report to CenterPoint Energy immediately at 800-332-7143.

RELATED: What CenterPoint is doing to make sure the power stays on during the arctic blast