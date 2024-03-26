'It's his parents' fault': Woman allegedly stabbed by 12-year-old fights for her life, family says

A woman who was allegedly stabbed by a 12-year-old boy in her garage in April Valley Court fights for her life in the hospital, her family says.

A woman who was allegedly stabbed by a 12-year-old boy in her garage in April Valley Court fights for her life in the hospital, her family says.

A woman who was allegedly stabbed by a 12-year-old boy in her garage in April Valley Court fights for her life in the hospital, her family says.

A woman who was allegedly stabbed by a 12-year-old boy in her garage in April Valley Court fights for her life in the hospital, her family says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 59-year-old woman who was stabbed in her garage, allegedly by a pre-teen, is fighting for her life in the hospital as of Monday, according to her brother.

The 12-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and remains at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

RELATED: 12-year-old charged, accused of stabbing 59-year-old woman in her garage, HCSO says

The victim was identified by her family as Susan Chong. Her brother, Chue Eng Chong, spoke to ABC13 over the phone and shared that their family were refugees from Laos.

He explained that his sister has been battling mental health issues for decades, which is why they often check up on her.

Eng Chong said his brother, Andrew, stopped by Saturday afternoon and made the horrific discovery in Susan Chong's garage after she was stabbed in the stomach. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the visit happened shortly after her violent attack and may have played a factor in keeping her alive.

"My heart is numb, you know?" Eng Chong said. "We think this place is very safe. But it's not safe. We've suffered as refugees. Then we come here, and we're continuing to suffer."

ABC13 obtained surveillance video from a neighbor, showing at 2:07 p.m., two boys on their bikes arguing with the woman in front of her house.

Someone from next door told the 12- and 7-year-old boys to leave, but they returned about 10 minutes later with gloves on their hands.

The footage showed the 12-year-old boy pulling a knife out of his pocket, charging the woman in her garage, and allegedly stabbing her. He then ran off with his little brother as she collapsed to the ground.

The boys' mother, who asked ABC13 not to share her face and name, said the allegations mortify her.

"I'm at a loss for words because I never in a million years thought my child would do something like this," the suspect's mother said. "I want to let the family know that I am very sorry. I pray the lady has a speedy recovery."

RELATED: Woman hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed by 2 children in NW Harris County, HCSO says

Eng Chong said his sister is still in critical condition, and they are anxiously monitoring her progress to see if she will survive her injuries. Meanwhile, he hopes something can be done to help with rehabilitating the child who was allegedly responsible for the stabbing.

"He doesn't know. He's so young. Their parents are supposed to teach them. It's not his fault. It's his parents' fault. He's under 18 years old," Eng Chong said.

After attending his first hearing Monday, the 12-year-old's mother said he remains in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators said the 7-year-old will not face any charges since he is under the minimum age, which is culpable by Texas law. The parents have not been charged, but Child Protective Services have been notified.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.