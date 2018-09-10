DRUGS

Residents on angered over apparent crack pipe vending machines pop up

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the possible crack pipe vending machines.

By
CORAM, Long Island --
Officials on Long Island, New York, are trying to figure out who placed three potential crack pipe vending machines, dubbed as "pen vending machines."

The town of Brookhaven received complaints about the machines over the weekend. Two of them, one of which was partially destroyed by vandals, were removed.

The blue and white vending machines, which featured the words "Sketch Pens" on the outside in black and red font, were mounted in cement into the ground and dispensed a small glass tube and a filter. Included was the top of a pen, which could be put into the glass tube to form a pen, along with an ink tube.

The "pens" cost $2 each, and the machines would accept the payment in the form of eight quarters.

"You think you've heard of everything," Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine said. "I continue to be surprised by some of the audacity of those that would break the law in promoting drugs and drug paraphernalia."

One dispenser was found in front of a shopping center. Scott Malz took a video of it on Saturday and posted it to Facebook.

"I wanted the community to see what was going on and try to get rid of it as quick as possible," he said. "Because that's actually a bad area for drugs."

Danielle Blom said one was located just outside her apartment complex in Medford. She said an angry resident smashed it to pieces.

"We've been here for three years," she said. "We've never had any problems, and now this. So it's pretty disgusting."

Police will decide if the machines warrant criminal charges.

"To sell a pipe is not illegal, but this is considered drug paraphernalia," Town Councilman Michael Loguercio said. "And it also is being dispensed from a machine that was installed illegally per town code."

An Eyewitness News viewer said on Twitter that he purchased the pen for his commute to the city. He said the instructions said what appears to be a filter is actually a fabric to rub off ink, or it can be used as an eraser.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsinvestigationu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUGS
Homeless woman falls through ceiling of restaurant
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office suspends inmate trusty program due to ties to alleged cartel drug house
Man admits cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
More drugs
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Tropical moisture will produce heavy rain throughout the week
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Fans chant 'build the wall' at high school football game
Photo captures cute bond between boy and stranger
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Show More
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Lilly Pulitzer semi-annual sale begins with a crash
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Former HISD teacher charged with indecency with a child
Houston tennis icon defends Serena Williams after US Open
More News