Apartment partially collapses during fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment partially collapsed after it caught on fire Monday afternoon in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.It happened on Bellaire near Renwick. Firefighters arrived around 2:30 p.m. to try to put out the fire.HFD upgraded the initial two-alarm fire to a four-alarm after smoke spread throughout the building.Firefighters said there's no sign of what may have started the fire.Approximately 30 families were reported to be impacted.HFD Chief Sam Pena reported two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they were trapped under a collapsed roof.Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area as streets are being occupied by emergency traffic.