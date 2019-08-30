Food & Drink

Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (KTRK) -- Hungry chicken fans around the country left Popeyes restaurants empty-handed this week when the chain sold out of its new sandwiches.

One man became so angry about the news that he decided to sue the fast-food chain.

Craig Barr of Tennessee filed a summons accusing the restaurant of false advertising and deceptive business practices.

He said he drove around to several locations only to be told at each of them that there were no more chicken sandwiches available.

Barr told WTVC that he even responded to a Craiglist ad posted by someone who said they worked at Popeyes and was selling the sandwiches under the table for $24.

He says he paid the money, but never got his sandwich.

The ad is no longer online, and police say they haven't had any reports about it.

Barr is expected to appear in court on Oct. 28. He's suing the restaurant for $5,000.

