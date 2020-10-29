halloween

Richmond woman adds to pole-dancing display, plans to comply with HOA

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who caused a bit of a stir with her homeowner's association over her pole-dancing skeleton display says she's received even more support from her community and even from as far away as Canada.

Earlier this week, ABC13 talked to Angela Nava, who lives in Richmond.

Complaints calling the decorations inappropriate were filed after Nava installed the skeletons that appear to be pole dancing.

She received a letter on Sunday saying she had 30 days to remove the decorations, which were described as being "offensively positioned."

"It's modeled after an adult club," Nava said. "We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it's really been just a great creative outlet for me."



But Nava gave us an update on Wednesday, saying that she plans to comply to remove the decorations Nov. 1. In the meantime, the display is also expanding to include more... er... dancers?

"We've added a VIP line here. So we'll add a couple more skeletons tonight. Over the next couple of days, we'll add a DJ in and every night, the patrons change poses as well as the dancers," she explained.

Nava said that, since the story aired, she has continued to receive support from the Houston community and from as far north as Canada.

FULL INTERVIEW: Skeletons at a strip club?! It's an interview you have to watch
EMBED More News Videos

Pole-dancing what? You'll never guess what the idea behind her elaborate Halloween decorations came from. Plus, what exactly is her HOA saying? Find out in the video above.



Nava said the idea came up during the early stages of the pandemic.

"We've all been cooped up and it's been just a terrible year," said Nava. "We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right."

Nava said she hasn't had neighbors approach her with complaints.

"So far, up until this letter that I received last night, everybody who's come by has been incredibly supportive. My neighbors love it," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the community's HOA on Monday but has not received a response.

"When I got the letter, I was a little sad," said Nava. "I thought, 'Okay, I'm just going to take it down. I'm going to comply. I'm going to take it down and just not do this anymore.' But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, 'Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I'm going to continue to do it.'"

Still, she had a message for anyone who spots the skilled skeletons: "Please enjoy the display!"

ORIGINAL STORY: Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
EMBED More News Videos

A skeleton strip club? Welp, it's not a new concept coming to town, but it is in a woman's front yard! Watch why.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenrichmondhalloweensocietyhomeowner associationfamilyhomeownersproperty dispute
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
The park that happens to have people buried in it
Here's what the roads will look like during this Halloween
Reebok releasing 'Ghostbusters' sneakers on Halloween
'Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life' airs Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
Funeral service for fallen HPD sergeant set for today
Cold wind blows into Houston today
Feds celebrate 400 miles of border wall construction
$1 million worth of stolen goods found in Katy home
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, Oct. 29
Woman killed when up to 20 bullets were fired in southside drive-by
Show More
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
Trump, Biden respond to fatal police shooting and unrest in Philly
Disneyland Paris shuts down again as France enters lockdown
New artificial intelligence identifies guns in security video
More TOP STORIES News