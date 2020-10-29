Richmond woman adds to pole-dancing display, plans to comply with HOA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7372901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pole-dancing what? You'll never guess what the idea behind her elaborate Halloween decorations came from. Plus, what exactly is her HOA saying? Find out in the video above.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who caused a bit of a stir with her homeowner's association over her pole-dancing skeleton display says she's received even more support from her community and even from as far away as Canada.Earlier this week, ABC13 talked to Angela Nava, who lives in Richmond.Complaints calling the decorations inappropriate were filed after Nava installed the skeletons that appear to be pole dancing.She received a letter on Sunday saying she had 30 days to remove the decorations, which were described as being "offensively positioned.""It's modeled after an adult club," Nava said. "We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it's really been just a great creative outlet for me."But Nava gave us an update on Wednesday, saying that she plans to comply to remove the decorations Nov. 1. In the meantime, the display is also expanding to include more... er... dancers?"We've added a VIP line here. So we'll add a couple more skeletons tonight. Over the next couple of days, we'll add a DJ in and every night, the patrons change poses as well as the dancers," she explained.Nava said that, since the story aired, she has continued to receive support from the Houston community and from as far north as Canada.Nava said the idea came up during the early stages of the pandemic."We've all been cooped up and it's been just a terrible year," said Nava. "We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right."Nava said she hasn't had neighbors approach her with complaints."So far, up until this letter that I received last night, everybody who's come by has been incredibly supportive. My neighbors love it," she said.Eyewitness News reached out to the community's HOA on Monday but has not received a response."When I got the letter, I was a little sad," said Nava. "I thought, 'Okay, I'm just going to take it down. I'm going to comply. I'm going to take it down and just not do this anymore.' But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, 'Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I'm going to continue to do it.'"Still, she had a message for anyone who spots the skilled skeletons: "Please enjoy the display!"