Man charged with murder in Sierra Rhodd shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with felony murder, weeks after a 20-year-old was shot and killed while she slept in her bed.Andre Colson, a 26-year-old man, was charged Saturday in connection with the Sept. 13 death of Sierra Rhodd in the Cypress area.The charge comes weeks after a judge found no probable cause to charge an 18-year-old woman in the case. In court, the judge chastised prosecutors and investigators for not making a clear and convincing connection between the getaway cars spotted at the shooting, and finding the woman nearby in a similar truck several minutes later."Just because I drive a red truck doesn't mean I'm involved in a murder," said the judge to the prosecutor in court. "There's a lot of things that indicate she may be involved, but until you have something that goes beyond reasonable suspicion, you don't have probable cause."Colson is in jail and is expected to appear in court Monday. He's being held on $80,000 bond.A week after Rhodd's killing, her father, Mike Rhodd, was shot to death during a fight at the home of his in-laws. His father-in-law said the shooting was in self-defense, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. No arrests were made in that case.