ABC13 Vault

The worst accident in Houston history: The 1976 ammonia truck disaster

EMBED <>More Videos

Worst accident in Houston history: The 1976 ammonia truck disaster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was the worst accident in Houston history. On May 11, 1976, at 11:08 a.m., a tank truck carrying 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia lost control, crashed through a guardrail and careened off a ramp to the freeway below.

The tractor-trailer struck a column on the way down, and landed on the Southwest Freeway, rupturing the tank and releasing a deadly cloud of ammonia over the busy I-610 at US-59 interchange.

You can watch archive footage of ABC13's coverage of the deadly crash from May 11, 1976 in the video player above.

Those who weren't injured in the initial accident found themselves trapped in a cloud of gas and running for their lives. One person was killed in the accident and five people were killed from inhaling anhydrous ammonia. In total, 178 people were injured from the ammonia fumes, including 78 who had to be hospitalized.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the probable cause of the accident was the excessive speed of the vehicle combined with the lateral surge of liquid in the partially loaded truck, which caused it to overturn.

Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoneyewitness news archivesabc13 tbtcar accidentvaultremember whenhistorydisasterabc13 vaultarchive videofrom the archive
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Salt dome explosion rocked area near Brenham on April 7, 1992
Looking back at Houston's Moody Park riot of 1978
ABC13 VAULT
Baby Jessica fell down a well on Oct. 14, 1987
Houston boxing icon announces movie deal
Great Storm of 1900 struck Galveston on Sept. 8
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 38 years ago this week
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News