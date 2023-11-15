Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who went missing out of Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, Texas (KTRK) -- Devices across Texas should have received an Amber Alert on Tuesday evening with information about a 10-year-old who went missing outside of Dallas.
Ian Aguilar was reportedly abducted at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Wilmer, a town along Interstate 10, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Aguilar was last seen in the 20 block of Oakdale Street.
Law enforcement added that Ian may be with 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. Juan and Ian's relationship is not immediately clear.
Authorities believe they may be in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.
Anyone who may have seen Ian, Juan, or the vehicle is urged to contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.
DPS offered the following descriptors for the child, suspect, and vehicle.
Abducted Child: Ian Aguilar
- Age: 10
- Race: Hispanic
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Height: 4 feet
- Gender: Male
Suspect: Juan Aguilar-Cano
- Age: 38
- Race: White
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Weight: 160 lbs.
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Gender: Male
Vehicle
- Make: Chevrolet
- Year: 2007
- Model: Tahoe
- Color: Tan
- License state: Texas
- License number: KVZ1194