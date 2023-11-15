WATCH LIVE

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who went missing out of Wilmer, Texas

KTRK logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 3:45AM
What is an Amber Alert?
What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

WILMER, Texas (KTRK) -- Devices across Texas should have received an Amber Alert on Tuesday evening with information about a 10-year-old who went missing outside of Dallas.

Ian Aguilar was reportedly abducted at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Wilmer, a town along Interstate 10, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Aguilar was last seen in the 20 block of Oakdale Street.

Law enforcement added that Ian may be with 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. Juan and Ian's relationship is not immediately clear.

Authorities believe they may be in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

Anyone who may have seen Ian, Juan, or the vehicle is urged to contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

DPS offered the following descriptors for the child, suspect, and vehicle.

Abducted Child: Ian Aguilar

  • Age: 10
  • Race: Hispanic
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Height: 4 feet
  • Gender: Male

Suspect: Juan Aguilar-Cano

  • Age: 38
  • Race: White
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Weight: 160 lbs.
  • Height: 5 feet 7 inches
  • Gender: Male

Vehicle

  • Make: Chevrolet
  • Year: 2007
  • Model: Tahoe
  • Color: Tan
  • License state: Texas
  • License number: KVZ1194
Ian Aguilar, left, was identified as a 10-year-old abducted in Wilmer, Texas, on Nov. 14, 2023. The boy may be with Juan Aguilar-Cano, right.
Texas DPS
