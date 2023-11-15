What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who went missing out of Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, Texas (KTRK) -- Devices across Texas should have received an Amber Alert on Tuesday evening with information about a 10-year-old who went missing outside of Dallas.

Ian Aguilar was reportedly abducted at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Wilmer, a town along Interstate 10, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Aguilar was last seen in the 20 block of Oakdale Street.

Law enforcement added that Ian may be with 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. Juan and Ian's relationship is not immediately clear.

Authorities believe they may be in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

Anyone who may have seen Ian, Juan, or the vehicle is urged to contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

DPS offered the following descriptors for the child, suspect, and vehicle.

Abducted Child: Ian Aguilar

Age : 10

: 10 Race : Hispanic

: Hispanic Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Black

: Black Height : 4 feet

: 4 feet Gender: Male

Suspect: Juan Aguilar-Cano

Age : 38

: 38 Race : White

: White Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Black

: Black Weight : 160 lbs.

: 160 lbs. Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Gender: Male

Vehicle

Make : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet Year : 2007

: 2007 Model : Tahoe

: Tahoe Color : Tan

: Tan License state : Texas

: Texas License number: KVZ1194