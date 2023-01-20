Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas sisters last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say

The 6- and 9-year-old sisters were last seen during a CPS-supervised visit with their father in McKinney Texas, police say.

Police are searching for their grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to the girls' abduction. Authorities believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters who police say were abducted Thursday night in McKinney, Texas

The McKinney Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns. Authorities believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

The girls were last seen just before 6 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway, police said. Authorities said the sisters were at a supervised visit with their father, along with CPS, who had temporary custody of them.

Police are searching for the girls' grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to their disappearance.

Police say the grandmother is driving a black SUV with an unknown make, model and license plate number. The SUV reportedly has a white scratch on the front with silver door handles and a black interior.

Jame is described as a white woman, 5'2", 230 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing black clothing.

Police describe Jessica as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's 4'10", 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark-framed glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans.

Jennifer is also described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she's 4'0", 60 pounds, and was last seen wearing purple-framed glasses, a light blue shirt with a sparkle design on the front and blue jeans.

McKinney is about 30 miles north of Dallas, Texas.

Police are expected to provide an update on the search for the sisters sometime Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to call the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.