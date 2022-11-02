Father and 1-year-old daughter dead after he stabbed child and then himself, Rosenberg police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert are both dead, Rosenberg police confirmed Wednesday morning.

The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and her father, 24-year-old Alexander Barrios Ordonez, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance after police say that the man went into a business, stabbed a man and took his tow truck at about 6 p.m.

From there, officials say that Barrios Ordonez went to the babysitter's home, forced his way inside and took off with Leylani in that stolen tow truck.

That's when Rosenberg police put out the alert.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, surrounding law enforcement agencies, including the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS and Sugar Land police, found the truck, leading to a long chase.

The pursuit ended when authorities threw out spike strips.

According to Rosenberg PD Lt. Suni Jugueta, Barrios Ordonez got out of the truck with the baby, who was bloody, in his arms.

At some point, the man stabbed himself after the vehicle stopped, Jugueta said.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they died.

In their update, authorities said that Barrios Ordonez stabbed the baby, but they don't know the exact moment that the child was injured as she was already bloody when police saw her.

Officials say they plan to release more information later Wednesday morning, but added that Barrios Ordonez may have at some point worked for the man he stabbed.

"No amount of training can prepare you for this type of scene," said Jugueta.

Police were asked about the child's mother. They said that she lives in the outskirts of Rosenberg and detectives are talking with her.

The man who was stabbed is expected to survive and is in the hospital, but officials didn't have an update on his condition.