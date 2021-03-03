amber alert

10-year-old Texas girl missing after mother found dead

CARROLLTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been requested to help find a 10-year-old Texas girl after her mother was found murdered overnight.

The Carrollton Police Department is asking for help to find Rosemary Lee Singer. Carrollton, Texas is about 30 minutes north of Dallas.

Rosemary may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer.

Authorities identified Rosemary's mother as 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos.

It's believed Ronald Singer is driving Ramos' car, a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Ramos was found dead by her roommate on Wednesday at 1 a.m.

If you see the vehicle or have any information about Rosemary and her father's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or 972-466-3333 if you're not in the Carrollton area.

Singer has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, but there is no definitive information of where he might be at this time, the police department said.

Carrollton PD said in a tweet an Amber Alert is pending.

You can learn more about the criteria for activating the alert by watching the video above or going to the DPS website.

