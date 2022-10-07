2-week-old Livingston girl located safe after Amber Alert issued

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons announced a 2-week-old child who was taken Thursday has been found safe.

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just as a new statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon, authorities delivered fortunate news after a baby girl from Livingston was taken.

Two-week-old Sonni Meilike has been located safe, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said.

The original alert mentioned that the newborn may have been abducted by her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, whom Lyons said was also found.

It's not immediately known whether Norman will face charges.

"At this time, Sylvia Norman and her 2 weeks old child have been located and are safe with law enforcement and CPS personnel. Thank you to all who assisted in bringing this case to a successful conclusion," Lyons posted on Facebook.