Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old girl out of Austin

UPDATE: McKenzie Byrne has been located and is safe! Suspect is in custody. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 11, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning for a 3-year-old girl out of Austin has been canceled, according to police.The Austin Police Department started searching for Mckenzie Byrne, who had been last seen at 12:30 a.m. The alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. and was discontinued just after noon.Police did not disclose where Mckenzie was found, but they did say she was found safe with 37-year-old Brian Byrne, the suspect wanted in connection with her abduction.Byrne was taken into custody, according to police.