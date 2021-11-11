Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old girl out of Austin

The video above is from a previous story.
The Austin Police Department started searching for Mckenzie Byrne, who had been last seen at 12:30 a.m. The alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. and was discontinued just after noon.
The #Austin, #Texas #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/8Ma89xNpIG— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) November 11, 2021
Police did not disclose where Mckenzie was found, but they did say she was found safe with 37-year-old Brian Byrne, the suspect wanted in connection with her abduction.
Byrne was taken into custody, according to police.
UPDATE: McKenzie Byrne has been located and is safe! Suspect is in custody.— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 11, 2021
