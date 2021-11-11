amber alert

Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old girl out of Austin

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning for a 3-year-old girl out of Austin has been canceled, according to police.

The Austin Police Department started searching for Mckenzie Byrne, who had been last seen at 12:30 a.m. The alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. and was discontinued just after noon.



Police did not disclose where Mckenzie was found, but they did say she was found safe with 37-year-old Brian Byrne, the suspect wanted in connection with her abduction.

Byrne was taken into custody, according to police.



