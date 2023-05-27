Four children are at the center of an Amber Alert in El Paso. Police say 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony is the suspect in their disappearances.

Amber Alert El Paso: Woman is suspect in disappearance of 4 children, Texas DPS says

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- You may have been woken up by an Amber Alert for four missing children from El Paso on Saturday.

El Paso police say 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony is the suspect in their disappearances.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released an image of Carmony, described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police say they may be in a red 2004 F-150 with Texas license plate BE88718 and were last seen Friday in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean at about 6 p.m.

The truck may be spray-painted black, authorities said.

Texas DPS released the following description of the children, who are between 4 and 16 years old:

Michael Carmony: 4-year-old boy, white, blond, black eyes, standing at 3 feet 4 inches, weighing 35 pounds

Audrit Williams: 12-year-old boy, white, blond, black eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds

Isabella Williams: 14-year-old girl, white, blonde, brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds

Aidan Williams: 16-year-old boy, white, black eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds

The relationship between Carmony and the children and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are unclear.

If you have any information, contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 212-4040.