amtrak train crash

Milwaukee Amazon delivery driver amazed he survived Amtrak crash that split truck in two

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2

MILWAUKEE -- An Amazon driver is thankful to be alive after an Amtrak train slammed into his truck.

He was transporting packages west of Milwaukee when the collision happened Wednesday, WISN reported.

The man said he's still sore and shocked about the crash.

"Yeah it just, boom," Alexander Evans said.

Evans said he's still in shock after an Amtrak train slammed into his Amazon delivery truck, cutting it in half Wednesday.

"Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags, and it was just -- I, I didn't know what to feel to be honest with you," he said.

The Milwaukee husband and father of two little girls posted photos of the wreckage on his Facebook page.

RELATED: Good Samaritan pulls Aurora man, 72, from car stuck on train tracks before Sugar Grove crash

He traced his route in red on a map, showing how the road parallels the track before the crossing, limiting a driver's view of the tracks.

"I just tried. I made a look as I was going down the hill, the hill to swerve. I didn't see anything. He was on my left side," Evans said.

He added that he's deaf in his left ear and didn't hear the horn at first.

"Literally it was like one long beep, like a horn from the, from the train, and I put my foot on the gas. I was like I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him," he said.

He got far enough to save his life.

"I, I still can't believe it myself right now as well," Evans said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinamazonamtraktrain crashu.s. & worldamtrak train crashcrash
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
Driver and car crash victim 'loved each other,' mom says
Woman killed in train accident days after giving birth
2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into cement truck
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News