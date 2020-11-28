'They loved each other': Mom of woman charged in deadly railroad accident says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A love story ended tragically on Thanksgiving eve with one woman dead and her partner charged with manslaughter.Brittinie Green was driving home with 30-year-old Rhonda Clay after visiting their premature baby in the hospital.Authorities say Brittinie tried to beat an oncoming train, but was hit. Rhonda was killed, and Brittinie was flown to the hospital.Brittinie's mother, Victoria, rushed to see her daughter in the hospital."She just asked me, 'Is Rhonda ok?' and I couldn't tell her," said Victoria.The mother said she was only able to hug her daughter for a few seconds before being escorted out of the room. Brittinie has since been charged with manslaughter."We don't know what went on in that car. Only person there was Brittinie, Rhonda and God," said Victoria.Victoria wants people to know that her daughter loved Rhonda, and what happened that day was a horrific freak accident. The family said Rhonda was like a daughter and sister."She loved Rhonda, and Rhonda is going to be missed," said Victoria in tears.Now as they get ready to bury a loved one, they also welcome a newborn into the world.Victoria showed ABC13 the baby's room. She said what hurts the most is the comments most people have made. Right now, she's asking for compassion and prayer."Taste your words before you speak," she said. "You don't know what Rhonda and Brittinie (were) like."