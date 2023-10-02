Harris County jurors get $10 pay increase for 1st day of service after commissioners' vote

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news for Harris County residents selected for jury duty! You'll now get paid more.

The Harris County Commissioners Court once again approved a pay increase for jurors. It kicked in over the weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Jurors now get an extra $10 for their first day of service, so day one was raised to $30.

In September, the compensation was raised to $20 after decades of the county paying only $6.

"I am elated by this development and remain committed to advocating for further jury pay increases in the future," Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess said in a statement.

If jurors serve more than one day, their pay goes up to $58 each day.

