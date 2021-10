HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old girl out of the Spring Branch area.Amayah Estrada, 11, was last seen in the 1700 block of Gessner Road on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.Police say she was last seen wearing a black Taco Bell jacket.Amaya is described as a Hispanic female, 5' 4", 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.