Both 2016 murder victim's family and her suspected killer begging courts to start trial

Amalia Alexander's body was dumped in a Montgomery County field more than six years ago. Jarvis Hickerson is charged with murder.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2016 and then hiding her body has been reset, adding yet another delay in her family's wait for justice.

Amalia Alexander, 32, disappeared in September 2016. Her remains were found two months later in a Montgomery County field. Her then-boyfriend, Jarvis Hickerson, was charged with capital murder that December.

"He took her body far away and left her there to rot," Laura Alexander, Amalia's sister, said. "Left her there to rot and let the animals tear her apart. Think about that."

Laura Alexander has been grappling with the cruelty of the crime for more than six years.

"I just want them to try this case," she added.

Laura was hopeful a trial date was getting closer, but Friday morning, a pre-trial conference was reset yet again. There have been almost 50 resets and four different defense attorneys since 2016. Laura is frustrated.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13, Eyewitness News goes inside the factors leading to this case become oft-delayed. You'll also learn a thing that both the suspect and the victim's sister have common ground on in the case.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.