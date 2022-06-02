police

Significant police response spotted in Alvin neighborhood

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye captured sizable police activity at an Alvin neighborhood late Thursday morning.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and police tape were seen blocking Dumble Street just after 11 a.m.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Alvin Police Department for information on what's happening. So far, the department hasn't disclosed details of the police response.

In what could be some fortunate news, there were no medical response vehicles spotted from the air.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
