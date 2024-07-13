Suspect in custody after holding woman hostage in NE Harris Co. apartment complex, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect fired at deputies responding to a call before setting off a two-hour standoff Friday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting at deputies and later holding a woman hostage has been taken into custody, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday night.

Gonzalez said SWAT units were able to take the man into custody after he set off a two-hour standoff, allegedly holding a woman against her will.

According to the sheriff, the ordeal all started when deputies took on fire while responding to the 500 block of Normandy Street near Greens Bayou.

There were no injuries reported among deputies, the sheriff added.

The woman is safe after the standoff.

The shooting came not even 48 hours after 28-year-old Deputy Fernando Esqueda was killed while investigating an alleged assault in a separate shooting. Gonzalez said 44-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer faces a capital murder charge in connection with the Harris County Sheriff's Office employee's death.

