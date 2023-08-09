Power outage scheduled Wednesday night for Alvin area amid repairs, city says

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents in Alvin could be in the dark Wednesday night due to a power outage planned for repairs.

According to the City of Alvin, the Texas New Mexico Power company reached out with the news of a planned outage.

"This scheduled interruption in electric services is necessary for the repair of a substation," the city announced.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and will impact residents close to Highway 35 Bypass and Old Galveston Road.

Repair work is expected to take about an hour, according to the city.