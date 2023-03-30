HL: Almeda Mall employee punched by suspect robbing store 2 days after Thanksgiving, HPD says

The employee also had a gun pointed at them by the getaway driver moments after being hit in the face. HPD is now searching for both suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs help identifying two suspects accused of shoplifting, which turned into an aggravated robbery two days following Thanksgiving last year.

The video above shows surveillance footage from inside the store during the robbery.

On Friday, Nov. 25, at about 5:20 p.m., security camera footage caught an unidentified man walking into the store at 100 Almeda Mall and removing clothing from hangers.

The suspect is seen walking past the checkout line and exiting the store without attempting to pay for the items and is confronted by an employee.

The suspect then punched the worker in the face and ran to a white or gray Ford Taurus another suspect was said to be driving, according to HPD.

The driver then allegedly got out and pointed a gun at the employee.

Both suspects got back into the car and sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

Police describe the suspects as Black men, between 20 and 30 years old, with one wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by submitting an online tip or calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.