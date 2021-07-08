alligator

Alligator spotted on roadway gives Montgomery County deputies a hard time

EMBED <>More Videos

Gator spotted on road gives Montgomery Co. deputies a hard time

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An alligator was wrangled after it was caught roaming in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to Cude Cemetery and FM-1097 west of Willis near Lake Conroe.

They watched the 7-foot gator go back into the woods.

However, deputies were called a second time when the alligator came back out and was almost hit by a motorcyclist on the roadway.

RELATED: Alligator journeys all the way from Louisiana bayous to south Texas beach
EMBED More News Videos

WOW! Rangers are unsure how this gator managed to travel from Louisiana all the way to a Padre Island beach.



Eventually, it took the combined efforts of a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden and Montgomery County deputies to subdue the alligator.

Video from the scene shows the gator performing its signature "death roll" while tied up. You can see the footage in the video player above.

Officials say the 300-pound gator will be taken to the wildlife refuge in Anahuac.

Normally, if the gator was smaller, it would be relocated on the north side of Lake Conroe, wildlife officials said.

SEE ALSO: Alligator creates traffic delay on Fred Hartman Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

Houston traffic is a zoo, and that statement couldn't be true enough with the busy but interesting time police had with a scaly creature on the Fred Hartman Bridge. Only ABC13's SkyEye captured the ordeal Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontgomery countywild animalsanimal newscaught on videoalligator
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALLIGATOR
Man records video of massive alligator eating another gator whole
'Let me get the trash can!': Army vet takes on massive alligator
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News