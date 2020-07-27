Son demands justice after his mom was robbed at gunpoint in Alief

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6336019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derik Larios, whose mom was robbed at gunpoint while she was working, said he was furious when he saw the surveillance video and watched it happened. Press play to hear his story now.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A son is seeking justice for his mother after she was robbed while she was working in Alief.Surveillance video shows a gunman wearing a mask walking into Dirma Ortez's financial services business Saturday afternoon.Her son spoke with ABC13's Tom Abrahams on Sunday and said the man, seen wearing a yellow shirt in the video, asked her for an insurance quote, but then pulled out a gun and demanded money."She looked at the gun and she gave him everything," said Derik Larios, Ortez's son.Larios said the suspect took money from the register, threatening his mom with a gun again before escaping."I was very heated," said Larios. "Me being her son, of course, no one wants to ever see a gun pointed at their mom. Especially at their place of business. Especially when my mom, all she does is mind her business. She's all about her business. She's just trying to make ends meet."Eyewitness News then spoke with Ortez, who said she was so terrified, she didn't even get a look at where the suspect went after he took off."He walked to the door, and I was trying to see through my windows, and he just turned around and said, 'Go back inside,'" recalled the mother.She said she plans on adjusting her hours and adding more security. She is urging small businesses to do the same."Be more careful about who's getting into your business because now, it's really, really hard to see who's coming in because of COVID-19 and everyone wearing masks," said Ortez. "So, you don't even know. I mostly know all my customers, but how am I going to recognize them by just their eyes? It's hard for us."Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.