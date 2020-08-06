back to school

Alief ISD starts first day of school with virtual learning

By
ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- Today is a big day for students in Alief ISD.

Forty-five thousand students in the district are going back today, virtually.

Alief schools should be getting ready to welcome students back to campus, but instead, they sit quiet this morning.

No students will be returning to campus because of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans

The school posted a new video Wednesday, reminding parents of the basics of how to use their online portal to get school work done.

This is what school now looks like for not only Alief students, but also students across the country who can't go back to campus because of the pandemic.

Alief ISD Superintendent H. Chambers says there are a lot of concerns about this upcoming school year. One of the biggest coming from parents is that they're working and they don't have the time or resources to ensure their child is at home learning virtually.

Another concern is that parents are intimidated by the technology their child must use to attend school, or there may be some sort of language barrier.

RELATED: Junior high school student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

EMBED More News Videos

Press play to hear more from the superintendent on what the school did in response.



These issues are just some of many, and Chambers is urging parents and students to communicate concerns with staff and teachers as much as possible.

Despite all of these worries, Chambers does believe there are a few positives to this situation.

"This may be hard to accept right now, but I think one of the upsides to virtual learning is that we're teaching students the way in which the workforce of the future is probably going to be in a lot of situations," Chambers said. "If you want to look at future benefit, here's where you need to be."

Alief ISD parents in need of meals can get curbside meal service for breakfast and lunch Monday - Friday between 5 p.m. and 7 pm.

SEE ALSO: New data estimates number of infected students and staff at schools

The meal service is open only to enrolled Alief ISD students.

Meals for elementary and middle school students can be picked up from the child's campus.

High school, ALC and Crossroads students can get their meals at either Elsik or Taylor High School.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
Georgia schools face scrutiny after back-to-school pictures show lack of COVID-19 precautions
EMBED More News Videos

Two suburban Atlanta school districts that began in-person classes Monday with mask-optional policies face more questions about COVID-19 safety protocols after on-campus pictures showed students packed shoulder-to-shoulder.


Houston tops list of cities where students 'never' had access to computers at all, survey shows
EMBED More News Videos

A survey of the 15 largest metros in the country conducted by the Census Bureau found Houston had the highest number of families who report their children 'never' had access to a computer for educational activities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationaliefback to schoolhigh schoolcoronavirus texasalief isdcoronavirus pandemicschool safetycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Teacher in quarantine after first week back in classroom
Houston No. 1 city with students who 'never' had a computer
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
School pictures in Georgia show lack of COVID-19 precautions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19 people die from COVID-19 at Missouri City nursing home
'Very odd' circumstances surrounding woman's body found
Tito's Vodka to give out free sanitizer at Minute Maid Park today
Here's why you're less likely to get a storm Thursday
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Show More
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
COVID-19 pandemic threatens live music venues across America
CDC warns of possible spike in rare polio-like illness in kids
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
More TOP STORIES News