Alief ISD starts first day of school with virtual learning

Forty-five thousand students in the district are going back today, virtually.
Alief schools should be getting ready to welcome students back to campus, but instead, they sit quiet this morning.
No students will be returning to campus because of the pandemic.
SEE ALSO: Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
The school posted a new video Wednesday, reminding parents of the basics of how to use their online portal to get school work done.
This is what school now looks like for not only Alief students, but also students across the country who can't go back to campus because of the pandemic.
Alief ISD Superintendent H. Chambers says there are a lot of concerns about this upcoming school year. One of the biggest coming from parents is that they're working and they don't have the time or resources to ensure their child is at home learning virtually.
Another concern is that parents are intimidated by the technology their child must use to attend school, or there may be some sort of language barrier.
RELATED: Junior high school student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
These issues are just some of many, and Chambers is urging parents and students to communicate concerns with staff and teachers as much as possible.
Despite all of these worries, Chambers does believe there are a few positives to this situation.
"This may be hard to accept right now, but I think one of the upsides to virtual learning is that we're teaching students the way in which the workforce of the future is probably going to be in a lot of situations," Chambers said. "If you want to look at future benefit, here's where you need to be."
Alief ISD parents in need of meals can get curbside meal service for breakfast and lunch Monday - Friday between 5 p.m. and 7 pm.
SEE ALSO: New data estimates number of infected students and staff at schools
The meal service is open only to enrolled Alief ISD students.
Meals for elementary and middle school students can be picked up from the child's campus.
High school, ALC and Crossroads students can get their meals at either Elsik or Taylor High School.
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
RELATED:
Georgia schools face scrutiny after back-to-school pictures show lack of COVID-19 precautions
Houston tops list of cities where students 'never' had access to computers at all, survey shows