Second suspect charged in murder of mother, father, 6-year-old in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over eight months after a mother, father, and their 6-year-old daughter were killed in a brutal murder at their apartment in southwest Houston, a second suspect has been charged.

Alexus Williams, 29, is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of capital murder of a victim under 10 years old and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Williams played a part in shooting and killing the three family members while attempting to rob them.

Williams is expected to appear in probable cause court Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 10-year-old played dead after her sister and parents were killed in SW Houston, family says
A 10-year-old who was shot in the arm played dead after her father, mother and 6-year-old sister were all killed in their apartment. HPD is searching for the shooter.



Gregory Carhee, Donyavia Lagway and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee, were shot and killed in their apartment on June 30, 2021.

The couple's 10-year-old daughter was home at the time of the murders and got help after playing dead when she was shot and calling her grandmother, according to police

The couple also reportedly had a 1-year-old baby boy, who was uninjured, and an 8-year-old son who was away from the apartment with his uncle at the time of the shooting.

SEE ALSO: No bond granted for man charged in southwest Houston family's murder
Even if 28-year-old Xavier Dominique Davis makes bond, the judge has put him under 24-hour house arrest. Here is what we learned after Sunday's court hearing.



Xavier Davis, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting in July of 2021. A judge granted him no bond.

The 10-year-old told police the killer knocked on the door of the apartment before the rampage.

He had a mask on and grabbed her 1-year-old baby brother by the hair and threw him, the little girl told police. He then shot the victims in the head.

Police later revealed that Davis reportedly carjacked a man before driving to the family's apartment an hour before the murders.

According to investigators, Davis held a man at gunpoint near the 1000 block of Larkwood before taking off in the man's Jeep.

