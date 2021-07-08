fatal shooting

Suspect in Houston family's murder accused of carjacking 1 hour before killings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in family's murder accused of carjacking hour before killings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said the man accused of murdering a mother, father, and their 6-year-old daughter carjacked a man before driving to the family's apartment in southwest Houston.

According to investigators, Xavier Davis held a man at gunpoint near the 1000 block of Larkwood before taking off in the man's Jeep.

About an hour later, Davis showed up at the apartment where Gregory Carhee and Donyavia Lagway were with their children, according to investigators.

He is accused of shooting Carhee, Lagway, their 6-year-old daughter Harmony, and their 10-year-old daughter, who was the only survivor.

SEE ALSO: 10-year-old played dead after her sister and parents were killed in SW Houston, family says

"He took somebody's car at gunpoint to come do that," said Lagway's aunt, Delores Johnson, who was utterly disturbed by the recent development.

Anguish and pain are still rippling through the family as they now face the daunting task of planning the funerals.

"We need the money to bury them," said Lagway's aunt, Angela Ervin.

The family said Lagway's fairly new life insurance policy will not cover funeral costs because it has not been active long enough. The family told ABC13 she bought the plan last year. However, the company requires the deceased to have had the plan active for at least two years.

As of now, the family is relying on donations to bury Lagway and Harmony. Those who are interested in helping the family are able to call the Pruitt & Pruitt Mortuary at 281-501-0016 to make donations.

For more updates on this story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentfatal shootingchild injuredwoman killedshootingchild killedman shotman killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
2 killed and 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News