Funeral services held for mother, 6-year-old murder victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her 6-year-old daughter shot to death in their apartment late last month are being remembered by family and friends.
Funeral services for Harmony Carhee and her mother, Donyavia Lagway, 29, were held Saturday at the Bread of Life Church on Houston's south side.
The two were shot in their Fondren Road apartment along with Harmony's father, Gregory Carhee, on June 30. The man accused of killing the three remains in jail on three capital murder charges.
The couple's 10-year-old daughter was also shot during the violence and used the FaceTime app to video call her grandmother for help after it happened. She told police she played dead during the rampage.
The 10-year-old was released from the hospital last weekend.
She told police the gunman, believed to be Xavier Davis, 28, grabbed her 1-year-old baby brother by the hair and threw him before shooting her family members in the head. He was not seriously injured, police said. Another sibling, an 8-year-old boy, was spending the night with family when it happened, police said.
Family members were still in the process of planning services for Carhee as of Saturday.
Days after the murders, Manda Lagway, the children's grandmother, told ABC13 she believes her 10-year-old granddaughter prevailed in the most terrible moments that night.
"I just want everybody to know my baby, she's a hero. My baby is a hero," said Lagway.
Donyavia Lagway was born on Feb. 9, 1992 and attended Houston public schools, according to her obituary. She is survived by three children and a host of other family members.
