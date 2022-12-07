Relationship marred with violence before mother allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend, family says

The family of a murdered woman said she had been trying to end things with her ex-boyfriend for years before he allegedly shot her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman murdered last week says she had been trying to end it with her ex-boyfriend for years.

Richard Hemphill, 27, has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Alexus Alsup, 26. The couple had a daughter together and the child was inside the apartment when Alsup was killed, police said.

"She just wanted him away from her. She wanted him to stop the violence," said Dejonna Bates, a close friend. "He did not want to see her happy."

Alsup had a hair-braiding business, Bates said, and was providing for her two young children, ages 3 and 4.

Early last Thursday morning, Houston police say video shows Hemphill breaking into Alsup's unit at the Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun through a window. He fired several rounds from a rifle, police said, and killed her.

"That's not the first time he's been coming through the windows," Bates said, claiming Hemphill had been stalking and harassing Alsup for years. Alsup's mother said Hemphill just could not let her go.

"That is envy. That is hate. That is jealousy," said Ratonda Irby.

Hemphill took off after the shooting. His sister told ABC13 it was because Alsup returned fire and shot and injured him.

Hemphill was arrested the next day. His bond has been set at $1 million. He remains in jail.

Alsup's mother and father will raise the children she left behind.

"I want the public to know he is not innocent. He is danger to society and this was not his first attempt to harm her," Bates said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to support Alsup's two young children.

The Harris County District Attorney's office has a list of resources for victims of domestic violence seeking help. If you, or someone you know, are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

