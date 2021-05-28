George Ranch HS track star announces she's keeping her talents close to home

Unsigned senior Alexis Tilford-Rutherford made @WeAreGRHS History. Alexis is 1st state medalist in a field event in school history - the fact she medaled in 2 events has to make it more special!



RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A George Ranch High School track star made a big announcement Friday.Alexis Tilford-Rutherford, the long jumper who just recently made school history at a track meet, announced during a small get-together with friends and family that she's taking her talents to the University of Houston."Go Coogs!," said Tilford-Rutherford, as she signed her commitment letter."Because of COVID, last year was so hard because the season got cut short and junior year is one of the most important years for athletes in track and field because that's when you really start getting looked at," said Tilford-Rutherford.Tilford-Rutherford had narrowed down her choices to three schools: University of Houston, Purdue University and Sam Houston State University.At the end of the day, she said UH was the best decision for her because it felt like home."That's where I felt the most comfortable, especially with the coaching and the other athletes, I think it's going to be a great environment for me. They told me that they will definitely make me faster, which is something that I need," she said.The track and field head coach is Leroy Burrell and Tilford-Rutherford had a few things to say about him."He doesn't play any games. You have to be serious and you have to want it. He said he felt confident in my abilities," she said.She was a state qualifier in both the long jump and triple jump, where she placed second in the triple jump with a personal record of 40-7.50 and third in the long jump with a 19-7.00Tilford-Rutherford also became the first person in George Ranch school history to medal in a field event at the state track meet.She also said she wants to be an NCAA champion and will do everything in her power to achieve that.Her dad, Frank, went to UH and competed in three Olympics for The Bahamas where he won a bronze medal in 1992. He currently holds the UH school record for the triple jump.