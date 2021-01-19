Alexis Sharkey, Houston woman known for Instagram presence, was strangled, autopsy says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old woman who moved to Houston in January 2020 and was known for her Instagram presence, was strangled, an autopsy report revealed Tuesday.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Sharkey was found dead on the side of Red Haw Street on Nov. 28 in west Houston. Her story has since gained national attention.

Her mother, who spoke with ABC13 reporter Steve Campion in December 2020, believes foul play was involved.

So far, no one has been charged or arrested in her death.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.

