Society

Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The husband of a woman whose body was found in west Houston says she was his one and only, and is asking for strength.

On Monday, police confirmed the body of a woman found dead on the side of the road over the weekend is that of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey.

Before her body was found on Sunday, Alexis' husband, Tom Sharkey, and her family shared posts in hopes to find her after she had not been heard from since Friday after Thanksgiving.

SEE ALSO: Body found on side of road is that of Instagram influencer from Houston



A day after sharing the posts, the family was notified of the news that Alexis' body had been found.

Stacey Robinault, Alexis' mom, wrote in a Facebook post, "It's with deeply broken hearts that [Alexis' father] Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi's body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family!"



Though Alexis' husband declined an interview, he shared the news on Facebook with multiple photos of Alexis.

"My world! My everything! I'm so lost right now! My one and only!" one post read.



In another post, Tom shared that Alexis was the one who taught him how to truly love.



Alexis and her husband moved to Houston in January. Alexis' mom told ABC13 Tom called the family to let her know Alexis had gone missing. He hadn't heard from her since Friday.

As details developed in Alexis' case, Tom took to social media to thank others for their help and support on the search for his wife.

Alexis was known as an Instagram influencer, with more than 20,000 followers on the platform. According to friends, she was a mentor with a hair and skincare company called Monat.

Alexis' cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The case remains under investigation.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonwoman killedinvestigationmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body on side of road is Instagram influencer from Houston, police say
How is Houston faring with COVID-19 after Thanksgiving?
HPD looking into whether woman died from exposure
Near freezing temps expected Tuesday morning
Harris County GOP chair-elect resigns after sharing racist post
4th car found in deadly crash after wreckage seen on bridge
Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of 610
Show More
UH cracks top 10 in nation after win over No. 14 Texas Tech
Rebuild of Shepherd Drive projected to cost $20 million
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Celebrity chef wins $1 million for Houston food nonprofit
More TOP STORIES News