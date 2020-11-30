Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'

On Monday, police confirmed the body of a woman found dead on the side of the road over the weekend is that of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey.
Before her body was found on Sunday, Alexis' husband, Tom Sharkey, and her family shared posts in hopes to find her after she had not been heard from since Friday after Thanksgiving.
A day after sharing the posts, the family was notified of the news that Alexis' body had been found.
Stacey Robinault, Alexis' mom, wrote in a Facebook post, "It's with deeply broken hearts that [Alexis' father] Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi's body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family!"
Though Alexis' husband declined an interview, he shared the news on Facebook with multiple photos of Alexis.
"My world! My everything! I'm so lost right now! My one and only!" one post read.
In another post, Tom shared that Alexis was the one who taught him how to truly love.
Alexis and her husband moved to Houston in January. Alexis' mom told ABC13 Tom called the family to let her know Alexis had gone missing. He hadn't heard from her since Friday.
As details developed in Alexis' case, Tom took to social media to thank others for their help and support on the search for his wife.
Alexis was known as an Instagram influencer, with more than 20,000 followers on the platform. According to friends, she was a mentor with a hair and skincare company called Monat.
Alexis' cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
The case remains under investigation.
