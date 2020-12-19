Private memorial service held for Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members gathered recently to remember a Houston Instagram influencer who died in November, according to an obituary from a Pennsylvania funeral home.

Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old who moved to Houston in January, was found dead on the side of a road on Nov. 28 in west Houston. Her story has since gained national attention.

READ MORE: What we know about the Houston influencer found dead

"Lexi had a passion for learning and understanding the many mysteries of life," the obituary from Nelson Funeral Home stated. "As she would often say, "I'm addicted to learning!" and would do extensive research on any given topic, staying open minded in her quest for answers."

A public memorial event is being planned and will be announced later, the obituary stated.

This week, Eyewitness News contacted Houston police investigators to check on the status of the investigation. They tell ABC13 Sharkey's cause of death is pending following an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

ABC13 also learned homicide detectives asked some of those close to the case not to talk about it publicly as they continue the probe into Sharkey's life and death.

Her mother, who spoke with ABC13 reporter Steve Campion earlier this month, believes foul play was involved.

INTERVIEW: "I do believe she was murdered:" Alexis Sharkey's mom on her death
EMBED More News Videos

A Houston public works employee reported finding a naked woman's body on the side of the road over the weekend. Sadly, police confirm it is Alexis Sharkey, who went missing after Thanksgiving.



MORE: Houston influencer found dead was 'scared for her life' prior to death, friends say
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion spoke with the Houston influencer's mother, husband and friends. Here's what they all had to say about her death.



While we continue to try to get answers from investigators about the questions surrounding Sharkey's final hours, here is what we know about the events leading up to her death.

TIMELINE: Alexis Sharkey: What we know happened before Houston influencer's death



The case also remains under investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The video above is from previous reporting.

Watch live newscasts and in-depth reporting from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurdersocial mediawoman killedinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front and storms headed toward Houston
LIVE: CDC committee to meet to discuss Moderna's COVID vaccine
Constables search for missing man with high-functioning autism
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 19
Driver crashes into 3 police cruisers in Montgomery County
16-year-old girl shot in east Houston motel gunfight
Biden environmental team heavy on experience, diversity
Show More
Medical center pauses COVID vaccinations after 'reactions' reported
Santa makes an early visit to Friendswood
The Christmas COVID bubble: Keep it small, experts say
Pompeo says Russia 'pretty clearly' behind cyberattack on US
Congress averts shutdown as fight continues over stimulus package
More TOP STORIES News