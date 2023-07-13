Houston man faces 4 charges for alleged role in US Capitol riot

Ample evidence has emerged over the last year of what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Houston man has been arrested for his alleged role in the violent insurrection at the Capitol more than two years ago.

On Thursday, the FBI announced the arrest of Alexander Fan.

Records show Fan faces four charges for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. According to court documents, he's been charged with the following:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Photos show officers escorting other men and Fan, wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' hat, outside of an office and into the hallway.

According to documents, Fan sent a photograph of his hat sitting on a desk inside the Capitol to another person. FBI agents interviewed the person, who stated the picture was taken inside the Capitol by Fan.

When agents interviewed Fan, he confirmed flying to Washington D.C., walking to the Capitol, and entering the Capitol building twice. The first time he was turned around by police, the second time, he crawled through a window into an office.