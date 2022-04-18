missing children

Police in search of NW Houston siblings missing since Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 7-year-old boy last seen walking with his 15-year-old sister on Saturday evening in northwest Houston.

Alejandro Sotelo, 7, and Carla Sotelo, 15, were last seen on April 16 in the 8000 block of Ravenwood Cir at about 8 p.m.

Missing siblings: Carla Sotelo, 15, and Alejandro Sotelo, 7


Alejandro is described as a Hispanic boy, 4 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. Alejandro was last known to be wearing black and gray shorts with unknown color shirt.

Carla is described as a Hispanic girl, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Carla was last known to be wearing black pants with an unknown color sweater.

If you have any information about their disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchmissing girlmissing boymissing childrenmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Texas EquuSearch team on mission to give families answers
Authorities search for 11-year-old girl from Cypress
Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old last seen in Fort Worth
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
TOP STORIES
HPD finds dead body in U-Haul box outside SW Houston apartment
Bond set at $400K for man accused of chase that ended in deadly crash
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says
HPD looking for suspect who shot man outside restaurant along Gulf Fwy
HFD pulls woman from her rolled over car after crash on 610 and I-45
Murder suspect kills himself amid police pursuit
Show More
Weak front brings in slightly cooler and drier air Monday
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Video shows street takeover before fatal police chase
Tesla START kicks off 16-week program
2 people killed in fiery Amtrak crash in NE Harris Co., deputies say
More TOP STORIES News