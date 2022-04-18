Police in search of NW Houston siblings missing since Saturday

Missing siblings: Carla Sotelo, 15, and Alejandro Sotelo, 7

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 7-year-old boy last seen walking with his 15-year-old sister on Saturday evening in northwest Houston.Alejandro Sotelo, 7, and Carla Sotelo, 15, were last seen on April 16 in the 8000 block of Ravenwood Cir at about 8 p.m.Alejandro is described as a Hispanic boy, 4 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. Alejandro was last known to be wearing black and gray shorts with unknown color shirt.Carla is described as a Hispanic girl, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Carla was last known to be wearing black pants with an unknown color sweater.If you have any information about their disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.