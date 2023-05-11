Aldine ISD aware of 'statewide' walkout by students protesting gun violence, mass shootings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aldine ISD said some students across Houston planned to participate in a "statewide" walkout on Thursday to protest gun violence and mass shootings.

The walkout was organized by Students Demand Action, a group not affiliated with Aldine ISD, which distributed flyers encouraging middle and high school students to participate, the district said.

District officials said they are aware of the planned walkouts but will continue the school day as usual.

Aldine ISD sent ABC13 the following statement:

Aldine ISD was previously made aware of the statewide school walkout planned at 12 p.m. on Thursday, 5/11/23, to protest gun violence and mass shootings. Students who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights to express their views on topics they feel passionate about are welcome to do so in a peaceful and non-disruptive manner to respect the rights of others who decide not to participate. However, the school day will go on as normal, and we will continue to follow our district absence policy.

