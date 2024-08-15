Mom says 11-year-old son with autism was mistakenly allowed to leave Aldine ISD campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old boy was allowed to leave Stovall Middle School when he wasn't supposed to, Aldine ISD confirms.

Helen Sabio said her son, who has autism, hasn't yet been assigned a bus route, so she went to pick him up from school Tuesday afternoon.

But Sabio said when she got to the school, her son wasn't there.

"I don't want anyone to go through what I went through," Sabio told Eyewitness News in Spanish.

The district said Sabio's son left school with a group of students assigned to walk home and expressed regret that it happened.

Sabio said she later got a call from METRO police informing her that her son had boarded a METRO bus.

"My biggest fear would be that he would have gotten off at a random stop, and he would have gotten completely lost," the boy's sister said.

The district said it planned to assign Sabio's son a bus route and that an adult would escort him to his bus. Until then, she plans to drop off and pick up her son herself.

