Familiar with both Yankees and adversity, Astros' Mancini ready for next shot

The recently-acquired, multi-position player has arguably the most experience facing the Yankees at their stadium. He says he's working on one thing to turn around a slump.

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- Entering Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in New York, Astros star second baseman, Jose Altuve, has yet to record a hit in 23 at-bats during these playoffs.

Altuve, a former MVP, will continue to get chances. For another slumping 'Stros slugger: he is waiting and working for his next shot.

Day after day, the Astros' Trey Mancini is on the field early taking extra batting practice, working on one thing.

"Timing," Mancini said without hesitation during an interview with ABC13. "Working on the timing."

The timing of these upcoming games in New York might be just right for the slumping slugger.

By virtue of five-and-a-half years playing in the American League East for Baltimore, no batter on the Astros has more experience in Yankee Stadium than Mancini.

"There's always a great energy in the stadium there," Mancini said. "All my experience there is in the postseason, so I imagine it's ticked up in the regular season, so it should be fun."

"Fun" would not be the first word Mancini would use to describe these past few weeks. Since Sept. 1, including postseason play, Mancini has a batting average of just .138.

"I've been trying to figure out a lot of different things that could be going wrong at the plate," Mancini said.

Trey knows what it is like to struggle off the field too.

He missed the entire 2020 season while battling stage 3 colon cancer. Do those tough times make these any easier?

"You would think it would a little bit more, but at the end of the day, I'm a competitor," Mancini explained. "You want to put your best foot forward. I know how good of a hitter I am, so yeah, it's tough, but it's not too late. Whenever I get my next opportunity, I'll be ready."

When the timing is right.

