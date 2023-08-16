The hearing was supposed to decide if new evidence will be allowed in trial. Armstrong's T-shirt was retested after what appear to be flakes of blood were discovered under an HPD visitor's badge, sources say.

AJ Armstrong lawsuit against city of Houston emerges as jurors deliberate his fate in 3rd trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even after AJ Armstrong's time in a criminal courtroom concludes, he may have more matters to handle on the civil side of law.

Eyewitness News obtained paperwork on Tuesday afternoon detailing Armstrong's civil lawsuit against the city of Houston. He alleges one or more people inside the Houston Police Department planted his father's blood particle on a T-shirt admitted as evidence in his third capital murder trial.

Word of the lawsuit emerged as jurors began deliberating his fate.

Armstrong's defense team questioned the presence of blood on Armstrong's clothing during the seventh day of the trial.

Celestina Rossi, a blood spatter and crime scene reconstruction expert, testified that she discovered the blood on June 2, 2023, days before Armstrong's trial was supposed to start, when she went to the HPD's property to view the bloody pillows collected from Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong's bed.

Rossi told the jury that when she was given the list of all the Armstrong evidence while in the police property room, she noticed Armstrong's T-shirt, pants, and sandals had been collected.

Rossi said when she laid out Armstrong's gray T-shirt, she "immediately saw what appeared to be an almost reddish, brown stain touching the bottom of the police sticker."

The video above is from the June 20, 2023, report that's mentioned in the Armstrong civil lawsuit paperwork.

Upon further testing of the blood, Courtney Head, with the Houston Forensics Science Center, confirmed the blood is "very likely" from Antonio Armstrong Sr.

Rossi testified that when she received the shirt, part of the police nametag appeared to be peeling, revealing the first stain. She conceded on the stand that the stain could be from cross-contamination.

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern Division of Texas, the gray T-shirt AJ was wearing at the time of the murders was tested by the Houston Forensic Science Center and no DNA was found. Additionally, the suit stated officers testified no blood was found on AJ when he was arrested.

The suit further alleges that "human action" after the shirt was taken from AJ caused his father's blood particle to be there.

The lawsuit doesn't mention a specific monetary amount Armstrong seeks. None of his criminal case attorneys are representing him. Instead, Houston attorney Randall Kalinen is taking up the civil case, which he will discuss during a news conference set for Wednesday morning.

Neither the city nor the police department has weighed in on the new litigation.

