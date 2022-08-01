Suspect wanted for aggravated robbery attempt at convenience store on Main Street, police say

Do you recognize the suspect in the video? Authorities describe him as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and brown boots, with a blue bandanna covering his face.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect wanted for an aggravated robbery that occurred at a convenience store.

On Thursday, June 23, at about 4 p.m., a man entered a convenience store located in the 14100 block of Main Street.

The man first acted like a customer, approached the counter, and stated that he wanted to buy Newport cigarettes, police said.

The clerk asked the customer for his ID when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.

The clerk hesitated and then hit the panic button, causing the suspect to become frustrated, so he left the store empty-handed and ran east towards Dunlap Street, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and brown boots, with a blue bandanna covering his face.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.