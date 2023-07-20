Man accused of grabbing woman against her will at bar and trying to take her at knifepoint: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with aggravated assault is accused of assaulting a woman at a bar, putting a knife to her throat, and threatening to kill her, according to court documents.

The allegations against 51-year-old Eduardo Carrizalez were detailed in charging documents for the April 23 incident.

According to records, the victim said she and her boyfriend were invited to a cookout by the owner of a bar in the 2200 block of Dorsett in Houston's east side. She added that after several minutes, she was approached by a Hispanic man, later identified as Carrizalez, who she did not know.

During the interaction, Carrizalez allegedly touched the woman's hair and shoulder, saying he wanted her to leave with him, to which she responded that she was there with her boyfriend. According to documents, without any provocation, Carrizalez grabbed the woman by the back of her neck and put a knife to her throat, saying, "You're coming with me!" From there, the victim said she was dragged several feet toward the exit while holding a knife to her throat.

At some point, the woman said she was able to free herself from his grasp when she noticed a gun in his waistband. She said Carrizalez told her he was going to kill her and that she deserved to die. After, Carrizalez reportedly picked up a cinderblock and threw it at the victim before running off.

When speaking with the victim's boyfriend, he said he hesitated to intervene because Carrizalez had a knife to his girlfriend's throat. As Carrizalez left the building, he pulled his shirt back to show a gun and said he was going to kill the victim and her boyfriend, documents state.

Carrizalez was arrested in May. Records show he is out on bond, but as part of his condition, he can't contact the victim or her boyfriend or go near the bar where the incident happened.