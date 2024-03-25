Grand jury declines to indict former El Campo PD detective on sex assault charges

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brazoria County grand jury declined to indict a former El Campo Police Department detective on sexual assault allegations.

In December, charges were filed against former Sgt. Freddie Charles Douglas Jr. and John Edward Mark. Both were accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Nov. 8, 2023.

Manvel police would only say that the accuser knew one of the men but wouldn't give any other details. Douglas was also fired from the department as a result of the accusations.

On Monday, the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Douglas was not indicted last week.

In a statement from Douglas' lawyer, he said he plans to sue Manvel police and El Campo PD for terminating his employment.

Douglas had been an officer for 15 years. He started working for El Campo PD in 2011 and, before that, for Bay City PD.

The lawyer said the jury also declined to indict Mark in the case. ABC13 is working to confirm that with the DA's office.