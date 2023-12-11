Former El Campo police Sgt. Freddie Charles Douglas Jr. and John Edward Mark are charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Former El Campo PD detective facing charges as part of sex assault investigation in Brazoria Co.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A sexual assault investigation in Brazoria County led to the arrest and termination of an El Campo police sergeant on Friday.

Former El Campo Police Department Sgt. Freddie Charles Douglas Jr., 43, is charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Nov. 8.

Authorities say the victim came forward last month.

Douglas worked for the department's criminal investigation division but is now at the center of the sex assault investigation.

However, the Manvel Police Department said he isn't the only suspect in the case.

A second man, 40-year-old John Edward Mark, is also charged with sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Manvel police got a call in November from the victim about the alleged sexual assault. Police did not give any other details surrounding the allegations, saying an investigation is ongoing.

El Campo police initially told ABC13 that Douglas was placed on administrative leave with suspension before announcing he was terminated.

According to records, Douglas had been an officer for 15 years. He started working for El Campo PD in 2011 and, before that, for Bay City PD.

