45-year-old with intellectual disability weighed 70 lbs. and had mutilated flesh, Hitchcock PD says

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 45-year-old man with an intellectual disability may have been neglected to the point where he weighed 70 pounds and had multiple disfigurements, including flesh rot and mutilation.

Hitchcock police also said he was missing teeth and part of his lower lip when officers were called to the Highland Bayou RV Park on Highway 6 this past Wednesday night.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

First-responding medical workers were already at the man's home, where police said he was unresponsive and needed life-saving aid. He was mentally and physically incapacitated, the police department wrote in a graphically descriptive news release.

In addition, officers saw that he had severe muscular atrophy and was covered in bedsores, feces, and urine.

The police department went on to describe the abuse alleged to have happened by the two people who were supposed to take care of him.

This heartbreaking story doesn't end here. Tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13, how police described the unimaginable abuse from the people meant to support him.