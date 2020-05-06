Suspected drunk driver with 2 prior DWIs kills man in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's been three cases in the span of 24 hours in which five people were killed, and police found evidence of a driver being under the influence.

In one case, investigators said the victim's brother called the driver a coward after trying to run away from the scene on Sunday.

"We buried him earlier today, and it didn't look like it was real life," said Aden Maigag, the victim's brother.

Maigag said he and his mother are still trying to process the death of their loved one.

Abdimalik Maigag, 29, was the victim of that suspected DWI crash. The crash involved Jose Talamantes, who already has two prior DWIs, one in 1986 and the other in 2013.

"It's his third one and I'm really shocked that he's been given this many chances, and now, ended someone's life," said Aden.

That someone was his only brother. He would have been 30 years old in three months.

Authorities said Talamantes rear ended Maigag's vehicle.

"[He hit him] so hard that it caused my brother to eject from [the] vehicle, and the car actually landed upside down on my brother," said Aden.

Abdimalik was fasting for Ramadan, and he was on his way to pick up some food that night.

The only thing that brings Aden comfort is knowing his brother, a religious man, is in a better place.
"In Islam, they say the gates of hell are closed during Ramadan. Anyone who passes away during this time of year goes straight to heaven," said Aden.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the unexpected loss.

In the meantime, Aden said he will make sure his brother gets the justice he deserves.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure this person never hurts another person again," he said.

