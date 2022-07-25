Police investigating report of shots fired at Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS, Texas -- Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired at the Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas.

"Dallas police are investigating, and will update media when information becomes available," police said.

Dallas Love Field Airport is located about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and primarily serves Southwest Airlines, its website states.

A ground stop is also in effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

