A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Houston's Acres Homes area on Knox Street.

Man confessed to Acres Homes-area shooting that left family member dead, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a family member in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

Richard Cornelius Garrett, 38, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon after he allegedly confessed to the shooting.

Houston police officers responded to a person down call at 8404 Knox Street at 8:10 a.m. At the scene, they found a 35-year-old man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in a car's window.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD questioning family member as possible suspect after man found shot to death inside vehicle

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later, Garret reportedly turned himself into HPD's North Patrol Station.

Police said the suspect admitted to his role in the shooting and said it stemmed from a verbal altercation.

Investigators did not provide any further information about the man that was killed. It's unclear how he was related to Garrett.