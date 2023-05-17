Man confessed to Acres Homes-area shooting that left family member dead, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a family member in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.
Richard Cornelius Garrett, 38, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon after he allegedly confessed to the shooting.
Houston police officers responded to a person down call at 8404 Knox Street at 8:10 a.m. At the scene, they found a 35-year-old man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in a car's window.
Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.
A short time later, Garret reportedly turned himself into HPD's North Patrol Station.
Police said the suspect admitted to his role in the shooting and said it stemmed from a verbal altercation.
Investigators did not provide any further information about the man that was killed. It's unclear how he was related to Garrett.